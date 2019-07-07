Dua Lipa feels ''much more in touch'' with herself than ever before.

The 23-year-old singer - who released her debut studio album in 2017 - has admitted she's become much more assured in terms of ''what I'm doing and what I want to say'' as she looks forward to the release of her new record.

Dua said: ''I'm very much more in touch with who I am.

''Now I have a very clear idea of what I'm doing and what I want to say. Things I'm not afraid of.''

The brunette beauty - who has become increasingly outspoken on issues such as LGBTQ rights and female equality - also revealed that her new album would form part of ''an ongoing conversation with my fans and my listeners''.

Speaking to the BBC, she continued: ''With the music, it's also about ensuring they have a safe space, a place where they can come and listen to the music and hang out. That's what's really important to me.''

Despite this, Dua admitted to feeling anxious about the release of her much-anticipated second album.

She said: ''It's been a long time coming so I'm super-happy. I'm nervous. It feels like it's happening all over again.''

Earlier this month, Dua revealed her new album is ''nostalgic'' and ''feels like a dancercise class''.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't want to give too much away. I was stressing out about coming back and doing interviews again because I was like, 'I'm just not ready to talk about it!'

''But it still is a pop album, it changes and has some nostalgic vibes to it. But ultimately it really feel like a dancercise class.''