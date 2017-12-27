Dua Lipa hosted Christmas for the first time at her own home.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker recently splashed out on her first property in London, England, and on Christmas Day (25.12.17), the brunette beauty shared festive photos and videos on Instagram from inside her pad, including one of her family tucking into the traditional roast turkey dinner she made for them.

The 22-year-old pop star said she was feeling ''very grown up'' owning a house at such a young age.

Alongside a picture of her sat on her leather sofa rocking a onesie in her new living room, complete with a real Christmas tree, she wrote: ''First home. First Christmas here. Feeling very grown up although this adult baby grow that I got in a goody bag somewhere tells me otherwise. Merry Christmas and happy holidays my loves (sic)''

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer is dating LANY musician Paul Klein, and regularly takes to the social media app to share photos and videos of her beau.

The pair have been dating after meeting at the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert in London this summer, and their relationship is going from strength to strength.

Around the time they started seeing one another, Dua had become the first female to receive a number one single with 'New Rules' since Adele in 2015.

At the time, a close pal of the singer said of their relationship: ''This romance is very new but it is going incredibly well.

''They seem to be besotted with each other and Paul was delighted for Dua when she landed the No1.

''He was with her when she was given her trophy and she couldn't resist posting a snap of him kissing her on her Instagram after it was made official.

''He is very ­popular with her friends and team too, which is a great sign.''

Dua previously dated model Isaac Carew for 18 months.