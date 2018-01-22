Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mark Ronson and Diplo.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker shared video with the 'Uptown Funk' producer - who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and the late Amy Winehouse - and the Major Lazer star in Los Angeles on her Instagram story on Monday (22.01.18), simply tagging them in the post.

And the brunette beauty also shared a picture of the trio, which Mark commented on writing: ''music for the soul (sic)''

It comes after the 22-year-old beauty revealed she has been working on music with someone she's ''always'' wanted to team up with.

Sharing updates with her fans on the app, she wrote: ''Finished a whole week working with someone I've always wanted to get into the studio with and I'm on cloud nine.''

Many fans have speculated that the 'IDGAF' singer has been working with Ariana Grande after the pair shared selfies together.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker previously expressed her desire to work with the 'One Last Time' singer.

She gushed: ''She's amazing. It's unbelievable. I'd love to work with her.''

Dua recently returned from Jamaica, where Harry Styles - who the pop star has been romantically linked to in the past - recorded his self-titled debut solo LP, which was released last year.

Whether or not it was a recommendation from the One Direction hunk is not known.

Meanwhile, Dua was recently forced to reschedule several US tour dates due to ''scheduling conflicts''.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker was set to perform in Dallas, Houston, and Seattle in February, but has had to push the shows back to June and July after the mishap.

However, she has reassured her 1.42 followers who purchased tickets that they will be able to attend the new dates, which will be announced soon, or get a full refund if they are unable to make it down.

Dua is also going to be performing Orlando, Florida after previously having to cancel a radio performance.

In a series of tweets she confirmed: ''My loves, due to scheduling conflicts, I'll be rescheduling my shows in Dallas, Houston, and Seattle. All dates will be moved to June and July of this year, and tickets will be honored at the re-scheduled shows ... ... If you're not able to attend the new dates, full refunds will be offered at point of purchase. Please stay tuned for further details on exact dates and venues. Sorry for any inconvenience and i'll see you soon xx ... We are and they are in June and July. And Orlando will also be in the mix although that was a radio show that got cancelled and I was only gonna play 5 songs and was really ill that day but ill be back with a full set and m&gs will transfer ofc if purchased with original date x (sic)''