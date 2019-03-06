Dua Lipa thinks female stars need to be less hypocritical on social media.

The 23-year-old singer said while many of her fellow artists make a point of speaking publicly about equality, they can sometimes undermine their point with rivalries on social media.

Speaking on ITV News, she said: ''Out in the open we're very much pro-women, supporting each other, looking after each other, sisterhood.

''And then there's a darker side when you go on social media. It feels like the same people that are preaching for all this equality and looking after each other... it doesn't feel so equal online.''

The Grammy award-winning artist added that she feels it is much harder for female musicians to be taken seriously in the industry.

She explained: ''Absolutely. If you're not a female artist that's by a piano or by a guitar, people are instantly going to think you're manufactured, or you don't write your own songs, or you don't make your own music.

''I feel like we have to spend a lot more time proving to the world that this is us, these are our songs, these are our lyrics.''

Dua - who was discovered through videos on YouTube - also offered words of encouragement to ''young girls'' who are spotted in a similar way, as well as a warning for the future.

She said: ''For any young girls, people are gonna champion you until you get to where you want to be, and then people are gonna try and bring you down.

''I think you have to remember that hard work and your dedication, and your passion for what you do, got you to where you want to be. No one can take that away from you.''