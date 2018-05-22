Dua Lipa hasn't recorded the next James Bond theme tune - but she'd love to.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker has responded to rumours that she has penned a song for the next movie in the blockbuster franchise, which returns with Daniel Craig starring as the titular suave British spy next year, and while she insists she hasn't been asked to do it yet, she doesn't want to ''jinx'' her chances.

Asked about the speculation, Dua told Billboard.com: ''I don't know. I would love to do it, but I'm not recording it ... so far... I don't want to jinx it. I would love to do it.''

Earlier this year, it was reported that Sam Smith was being lined up to record another song for the film.

The chart-topping singer won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with 'Writing's on the Wall', which featured in the 2015 Bond movie 'Spectre', and studio bosses were believed to be hoping to woo him into returning for Daniel's final appearance as the iconic British agent.

A source said at the time: ''Sam was seen as a huge success by the Bond team also a fantastic person to work with.

''They feel that having Sam back work again, and put them in a great position to make waves again.''

Fellow Brit Adele recorded the theme tune to 2012's 'Skyfall'.

But while the track earned the 30-year-old star an Oscar and a Grammy Award, Adele previously insisted she had no plans to pen another Bond theme.

She explained: ''I would never do it again because it went so well and I would never want to jinx it.

''After 21 I was like, why did I want to ruin things? Then I heard it was [the 23rd Bond film] and I was 23, and it felt a little like fate.''

Ed Sheeran also revealed this year that he wrote a Bond theme three years ago ''just in case''.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker said he hadn't been approached to write a song for one of the movies, but if bosses of the spy saga do ever knock at his door for help on the soundtrack, he's all ready to go.

He said: ''With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!''

While the 'Perfect' singer reassured fans his Bond theme is ''good'', he didn't want to give away any details about the song, including the title.

He said: ''I'm not going to say 'cause someone might steal it.''