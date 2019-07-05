Dua Lipa has designed a clothing collection for Pepe Jeans.

The 23-year-old pop star previously partnered with denim brand for its spring/summer 2019 campaign, and now the songstress has taken to social media to debut her first fashion collaboration with the label revealing she took ''inspiration'' from ''growing up in the '90s and '00s in London''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I can finally tell you ... that I've collaborated with @pepejeans to create the Dua Lipa x Pepe Jeans collection for you!

''I've wanted to learn about designing as another way to express myself because i'm always imagining the clothes I want to wear and now i'm putting it into action!!

''I took inspiration from growing up in 90's and 00's in London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable - something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind. (sic)''

The 'Electricity' hitmaker went on to admit that designing the much-anticipated collection has been a ''dream'' because she wanted to make it accessible for everyone, and ''discover'' different ''shapes, styles and fabrics''.

She added: ''I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!

''Here's a sneak preview of one of my favourite dresses from the collection.

''Follow @pepejeans for updates and info about my journey to realise this dream!!!! I'm beyond excited! Official launch 3rd September #DUAFORPEPE #ad (sic)''

The Dua Lipa x Pepe Jeans collection will officially launch on September 3, 2019.