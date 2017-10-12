Dua Lipa has recorded new music with Naughty Boy.

The 22-year-old singer has revealed she's been busily collaborating with the British DJ, and she's confirmed that their effort could even appear on Naughty Boy's new album.

She shared: ''We went to write a song for my album. I was in the studio with him and this songwriter called Emily Warren, who actually wrote 'No Lie'.

''We wrote a song together and he really liked it so it might be on his album.''

The London-born star also revealed the unreleased track is very ''personal'', although she remained tight-lipped about the subject matter.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I really don't know what the future holds for that song but it's a personal song. I feel really close to it.''

Dua released her self-titled debut album earlier this year, and the singer subsequently confessed that the experience of recording the album taught her a lot about herself.

Reflecting on the process, Dua said: ''I learned a lot about myself. I learned about the way I like to work, I learned to try to be as much of an open book as possible.

''That was really important to me to learn to be more honest with myself.''

Dua also said that the process of recording the album and later, performing her songs on stage was ''magical''.

The singer explained: ''Being able to work with so many incredible songwriters, to get to experience how their brains work and what it takes to write a song. I think that's really magical.

''Being able to perform songs live, and every night when I go out on stage that's the closest I've ever been to magic. It's really real.''