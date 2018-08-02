Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Lily James have made it onto Tatler's Best Dressed list.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker - who is known for her signature stage looks of crop tops and tracksuits - and the former One Direction star, who seems to adopt a glad rock style similar to that of Sir Mick Jagger and the late David Bowie, were the only two musicians to wiggle their way onto the magazine's annual fashion list.

Lily James - who is appearing in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' as the young Donna - was recognised for her chic red carpet looks and effortless street style, while her boyfriend Matt Smith found himself listed alongside her under the actor category.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney - who is known for using man-made fabrics in her pieces in order to avoid animal abuse - understandably made this year's list alongside the likes of Racil Chalhoub, Riccardo Tisci and Grace Wales Bonner.

George Clooney's wife Amal - who was admired for her gorgeous sunshine yellow dress she wore to the wedding of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry back in May - found herself on the list thanks to her sophisticated dress sense and charming looks.

Although her sister Paris Hilton tends to dazzle in sequins and bright pink attires, which doesn't always appeal to everyone's taste, Nicky Hilton made the list under the society sweethearts category due to her down-to-earth elegant style choices.

However, the royal family were the ones to dominate the board this year as the Queen - who still manages to impress with her style even at 91 - the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Harry, were all recognised as best dressed.

The mini royals are also making waves on the fashion scene this year as five-year-old Prince George - the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - and 22-year-old Lady Amelia Windsor were also shortlisted under the royal section for 2018.

Tatler's best dressed list will be revealed in full in its September issue.