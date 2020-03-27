Dua Lipa would let Anwar Hadid cut her hair during self-isolation.

The 24-year-old singer is currently staying at home with her boyfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has given the 20-year-old model her permission to cut her hair if she urgently needs a trim during the lockdown.

Talking to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio Two show, she said: ''I think in an emergency situation, yes [I would let Anwar cut my hair]!

''I've been hiding it under a scarf or I've been tying it up. I think now's the time to whip on a hair mask and just call it a day.''

The couple - who have been dating since 2019 - have been using their time indoors to step up their beauty regime.

Dua posted a photo on Twitter of their matching his-and-hers face masks over the weekend and wrote: ''self care sunday ok.''

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has also tested a few new hobbies since finishing her latest album 'Future Nostalgia'.

She explained: ''I'm catching up on a lot of the telly, and sleeping in and laying on the sofa, and cooking and eating. I'm trying my hand at painting but miserably failing.''

Whilst she has been enjoying her time at home, Dua can't wait to head out on tour after being forced to reschedule her European tour, which was due to kick off in Madrid, Spain, on April 26.

She added: ''I absolutely can't wait. I do think that everything that's happening now, staying indoors really is just a small price to pay to hopefully see everybody healing and coming together a lot happier and stronger hopefully in a few months time.''

However, Dua was able to bring the release of her album forward to give her fans something to look forward to during lockdown, and stayed up all night ahead of its release on Friday (27.03.20).

She said: ''It's like Christmas. I was up until so late last night waiting for it to drop, and then stayed up really excited and then woke up really early in the morning. I am a five-year-old child.''