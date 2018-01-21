Dua Lipa has been forced to reschedule several US tour dates due to ''scheduling conflicts''.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker was due to perform concerts in Dallas, Houston, and Seattle in February, but has been forced to push the shows back to June and July after the mishap.

However, she has reassured her 1.42 followers who purchased tickets that they will be able to attend the new dates, which will be announced soon, or get a full refund if they are unable to make it down.

The brunette beauty is also going to be performing Orlando, Florida after previously having to cancel a radio performance.

In a series of tweets she confirmed: ''My loves, due to scheduling conflicts, I'll be rescheduling my shows in Dallas, Houston, and Seattle. All dates will be moved to June and July of this year, and tickets will be honored at the re-scheduled shows ... ... If you're not able to attend the new dates, full refunds will be offered at point of purchase. Please stay tuned for further details on exact dates and venues. Sorry for any inconvenience and i'll see you soon xx ... We are and they are in June and July. And Orlando will also be in the mix although that was a radio show that got cancelled and I was only gonna play 5 songs and was really ill that day but ill be back with a full set and m&gs will transfer ofc if purchased with original date x (sic)''

The 'New Rules' singer recently revealed it is her dream to bag a Grammy and play New York's Madison Square Garden in the future.

The 22-year-old pop star has already performed around the globe in support of her chart-topping self-titled LP, but has set her sights on world domination, as she admits she dreams of wowing arenas and winning a prize at the prestigious US awards ceremony.

Speaking about her ''high'' ambitions'', she said: ''I would love to win a Grammy. I would love to do a massive world arena tour one day, be able to see that my career has grown to that extent, to have the opportunity to go and perform at Madison Square Garden in New York. My ambitions are always high and after you've conquered one then you're always hoping to go on to the next big thing.''