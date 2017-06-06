Dua Lipa finds writing songs like therapy.

The 21-year-old pop beauty channels her ''sadness'' in her lyrics and finds it helps get things ''off her chest'' by putting pen to paper.

She said: ''I say that a lot of my inspiration comes from sadness, and I am okay, thank you. I find it the easiest and most therapeutic to be able to write about my experiences in that way, and that's how I get things off my chest.''

The 'Lost In Your Light' singer's self-titled debut album talks a lot about love and heartbreak despite sounding upbeat, but Dua is no longer fazed by her exes knowing she has written about them.

She told DIY magazine: ''It used to be scary when I'm writing about a certain experience and I'm worried about the person I'm writing about will find out it's about them. But I'm no longer worried. I'm really okay with people knowing certain songs are about them. I just feel good about it. But yes, I'm okay. It's just a way of me getting all my feelings out.''

Simply jotting down her thoughts brings the 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker ''clarity'' about that moment in life she is writing about.

She added: ''It gives me so much clarity. I can then understand why certain things happen in the way that they have, and I'm able to finally put it out on to paper. It makes me okay with the situation.''

Dua has a ballad in 'Homesick' on the record, which is out now, but she wasn't worried it would change the style of the entire album, which is mainly upbeat pop.

Asked if she was reluctant to include the track, which features Chris Martin from Coldplay, she said: ''No because I love them. I love ballads, I love singing along to them. They're really emotional. As long as I could put my own take on it, and that it didn't feel that far away from what I do. I feel like the ballad still touches on my personal style, musically.''