Dua Lipa likes being single.

The 22-year-old singer finds she's more resourceful and learns a lot more about herself when she isn't in a relationship because she has so much more time.

She said: ''There's so much fun in being single. When I'm single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff... I think you learn so much more about yourself when you're completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way.''

When she does get into a relationship, the 'New Rules' hitmaker tries not to rush into things, but has no problem telling her partner she loves them quite early into the romance if that's how she truly feels in the moment.

She told the upcoming new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: ''As much as I tell myself not to rush into things or be careful to say 'I love you' too fast without really knowing if there's any substance in the relationship, I think it's really important to go with your gut. Life is too short not to say, 'I love you' ''

While Dua is happy to be single, she is a ''firm believer'' in love because she's grown up seeing her parents in a strong and happy relationship.

She said: ''I'm such a firm believer in love. I blame my parents for that, because they have a really good relationship and I think they've set my standards high.''

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker is all about female empowerment in her lyrics, and recently admitted she's had men come up to her asking if she hates them, however, she insists that's not the case and that she just doesn't ''hold back'' with her songs.

She said: ''A lot of men come up to me and say, 'You really hate men, don't you?' That's a total misconception. Some of the songs are unfiltered, and I don't hold back.''