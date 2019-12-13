Dua Lipa has released ''playful'' album title track 'Future Nostalgia'.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker dropped the vibrant upbeat number - which she recorded with 'Uptown Funk' co-writer and producer Jeff Bhasker - at midnight (13.12.19) ''to tie'' her fans ''over till the new year''.

She tweeted: ''Tonight, on the last full moon of the decade my album title track FUTURE NOSTALGIA is outtt at MIDNIGHT on all platforms!! It's a lil something to tie you over till the new year. I wrote this one with @JeffBhasker and Clarence Coffee Jr. one afternoon in LA... (sic)''

Dua added that the song is all about ''not taking ourselves too seriously'' and teased that a lyric video will follow.

She wrote: ''its all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it wiv ya! Lyric video coming soon (sic)''

The ''fun'' track comes after the British singer/songwriter admitted being ''honest'' in her music ''bites'' her ''in the arse'' sometimes.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - recently admitted that whilst she accepts that her fans are going to scour her lyrics for details about her life and relationships, she has felt ''demonised'' as ''a woman in music''.

She said: ''I mean, it is what it is.

''Art is subjective and the way I think of it is that I focus on songs until the second they're out and then once they're out they no longer belong to me.

''So if people want to pick them apart and make of them what they will then that's fine.

''It's just me being honest and sometimes that bites me in the arse.

''I think as a woman in the music industry, and especially with my life in the public eye, I have been demonised.''

However, the 24-year-old pop star says that with her upcoming second album, 'Future Nostalgia', she realised that she is ''allowed to have fun'' and not let other people's comments ''get in the way'' of her having a good time.

She said: ''I feel like with this record there's a lot more about being upbeat and fun, and enjoying the fact that I'm allowed to be happy.

''That I'm allowed to have a good time.

''Without allowing the opinions of others to get in the way of that.''

'Future Nostalgia' is due for release in 2020.