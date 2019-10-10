Dua Lipa tries not to wear make up.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker has revealed she tries to avoid putting too many products on her face, but when she does have to wear make up, it will only take her 15 minutes maximum.

She said: ''I try not to wear make up on days I don't have to, but if I do, it takes 15 minutes max. I stick to foundation or concealer, mascara, eyeshadow and bronzer and then I'm out the door. My most indulgent beauty habit is getting facials. In London, I go to a place called Pfeffer Sal every few months.''

The 24-year-old singer confesses electrolytes are her biggest beauty secret and says they're perfect for travelling.

Asked what her beauty secret is, she said: ''I keep sachets of electrolytes - they are great for when you're travelling ... The craziest thing I've done is microneedling. My skin felt sunburnt for two days but, by the third, I had really good 'baby skin'. It lasted for a few days, but then went back to normal.''

Dua loves her eyebrows, and credits her amazing feature to her mum for stopping her from plucking them.

She shared: ''When I look in the mirror I see good brows. They come from my dad's side of the family, plus my mum never let me pluck them - even when they were growing to my eyelids!''

Despite being on the road all the time, Dua exercises five days a week and has a handy subscription to ensure she gets her exercise time in, wherever she is in the world.

She told elle.co.uk: ''I exercise five days a week in the morning. When I'm touring, I use Class Pass, or it ends up being a 15-minute workout in my hotel room.''