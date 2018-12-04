Dua Lipa doesn't think feminism is about ''man-hating''.

The 23-year-old singer thinks that gender equality means ''women deserve the same opportunities'' as men and believes that some people disregard the stories of important men simply because they are men.

In an interview with British Vogue, she said: ''Feminism to me is not man-hating; it's just being like 'we deserve the same opportunities'.

''You hear so much about all these strong important men who have changed the world, even in history and the story of mankind, somehow the f***ing story starts with, 'Well, the man did this.' ''

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker also discussed her body image and insisted that although she's ''confident in her body'' she tries to tell herself two positive things about her appearance every day.

She said: ''I do feel quite confident in my body, there's always going to be something you don't like, but it's so much healthier to tell yourself two things you like about yourself every day.

'I go, 'You know what, my skin's looking great, I'm not going to put any make-up on,' rather than, 'Oh God, you've had pasta every night this week.' ''

Although the 'New Rules' singer believes that important male stories should not be erased, she has previously confessed that in her opinion misogyny runs ''deep'' in the music industry.

She said: ''Misogyny can run so deep.

''The second a guy sings, 'I'm heartbroken,' everyone is like, 'Poor him!' The second a girl says something empowering or 'I don't even care about this person anymore,' it's 'You're a b***h!' Hopefully, that will change.

''I was like, 'You don't even know the real story.' But you just can't win, so that's not gonna stop me from being honest in my music.''