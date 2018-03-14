Dua Lipa has been forced to cancel two concerts in order to have emergency dental surgery.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is currently on tour with Bruno Mars across Australia and New Zealand, but she has had to pull out of two shows in Brisbane on Wednesday (14.03.18) and Thursday (15.03.18) after being informed she has to have her wisdom teeth removed.

She apologised to her fans in posts on Twitter, revealing: ''I'm so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with @brunomars.

''I've been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed. I have been enjoying this tour so much and I'm so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully I'll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.''

Her statement came after concert promoter Live Nation made the announcement, explaining that the 22-year-old singer had ''been advised by doctors to undergo immediate dental surgery''.

Dua previously hit the road with the 'Locked Out of Heaven' hitmaker for 10 dates across the US in September, and she took the opportunity to pick up some tips from what she considers to be one of the best performers in the business.

Speaking previously, she said: ''It's amazing. I love being on tour and when I was on tour with Bruno Mars I got to watch him perform night after night and really learn from his showmanship.

''He is so well rehearsed so I felt like I was learning from the best. It's been amazing to perform in such big rooms and massive arenas is really rewarding.''