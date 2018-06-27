Dua Lipa burst into tears as she was forced to axe her Denver concert three songs in on Tuesday night (26.06.18), due to an ear infection.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker had revealed on her Instagram profile that she had been in pain for the past couple of days, and despite attempting to power through her performance at the city's Fillmore Auditorium, but she had no choice but to cut the gig short to avoid causing ''permanent damage'' to the organ.

Dua has reassured fans that she is doing all she can to reschedule the date.

Speaking on stage whilst trying to hold back the tears, she told the crowd: ''I really tried to push through for this show, I wanted to give you guys a really good show.

''I feel so bad for letting you guys down because I can't possibly or physically do it and this is not the kind of show I want to give you guys.

''So I'm so, so, so sorry but I'm not going to continue tonight.

''I will be back, I'm so sorry, thank you so much.''

The 22-year-old pop star later took to Twitter to apologise to fans who had bought tickets, and admitted she felt ''so sad'' to have to let her them down, but that doctors had told her she could risk causing serious harm to her ears if she'd carried on.

She wrote: ''I'm so very sorry to have had to stopped tonight's show.

''I've had an ear infection for the last couple of days, I thought I would be able to pull through but it was quite painful and I was advised that if I carried on I could cause permanent damage to my ear.

''I feel so sad to have disappointed you guys. [sic]''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker's next concert is on Friday (29.06.18) in San Diego, but at the time of writing it's not known if Dua will be well enough to perform.