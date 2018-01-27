Dua Lipa ''collapsed'' and burst into tears the first time she heard one of her songs on the radio.

The 22-year-old pop beauty was overcome with emotion when she heard 'Be The One' - form her self-titled LP - making its debut on the airwaves and cried her heart out with joy.

Asked if she remembers her first airplay, she told the latest issue of GQ magazine: ''I do. The first song they played on the radio was 'Be the One'.

''I knew it was gonna get played on the radio because it was being premiered by Annie Mac.

''I was in the studio that day, and because I knew exactly what time her radio slot is, I treated myself to a cab and I made sure: 'Please can you turn the radio on?'

''The whole way home, I had the radio on and I was waiting, and I was waiting, and I was waiting, and they still hadn't played the song.

''I'd arrived home, I quickly ran through the door, turned the radio on, and the song started playing! I collapsed on the floor and I was in tears, and I just couldn't believe what was happening. It was so exciting.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker still gets the same ''excitement'' when she hears her tracks on the radio, but she makes jokes about it now, instead of weeping.

Asked how she reacts to hearing her music now, she said: ''I still feel just as excited, but I tend to make jokes about it. So I guess the last time I heard ['New Rules'], I was on my way to the airport. I was in London. I was like, 'I f**king love this song.'

''And everybody in the car was like, ''Are you kidding me?''