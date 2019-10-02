Dua Lipa is heralding a ''new era'' with her second album.

The 24-year-old singer has been working on the follow-up to her self-titled debut record, which was released in 2017, for several months and not only has she now told fans she's almost ready for them to hear new songs from her, she's dyed her hair rose gold to signify the beginning of ''DL2''.

She shared three selfies of her new look and wrote on her social media accounts: ''A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2 (sic)''

On Instagram, Dua shared two plain black screens on either side of her post, which were captioned by the words ''back'' and ''soon'', as well as black heart emojis.

The 'One Kiss' singer recently promised the whole of her new album would be ''a party''.

She said: ''I feel like you could dance through the whole record. There's lots of nos­tal­gic ele­ments to it. There's a sam­ple in there from the 1930s. It's just a party.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is moving on from the sound of her first album, and teased the new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a ''risky'' move to have made.

She added: ''It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new.''

Dua already knows ''exactly'' what kind of record she wants to make for her second studio venture, and whilst she won't spill too many details about the album's content, she says she's recorded ''50 or 60'' songs.

The 'New Love' singer said: ''Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heart­break, some about deal­ing with your life in public.''