Dua Lipa has dyed her hair rose gold to mark the start of a ''new era'' with her new music.
The 24-year-old singer has been working on the follow-up to her self-titled debut record, which was released in 2017, for several months and not only has she now told fans she's almost ready for them to hear new songs from her, she's dyed her hair rose gold to signify the beginning of ''DL2''.
She shared three selfies of her new look and wrote on her social media accounts: ''A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2 (sic)''
On Instagram, Dua shared two plain black screens on either side of her post, which were captioned by the words ''back'' and ''soon'', as well as black heart emojis.
The 'One Kiss' singer recently promised the whole of her new album would be ''a party''.
She said: ''I feel like you could dance through the whole record. There's lots of nostalgic elements to it. There's a sample in there from the 1930s. It's just a party.''
The 'New Rules' hitmaker is moving on from the sound of her first album, and teased the new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a ''risky'' move to have made.
She added: ''It would probably be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recreate the first record. As an artist, you constantly want to grow and change your perspective and try something new.''
Dua already knows ''exactly'' what kind of record she wants to make for her second studio venture, and whilst she won't spill too many details about the album's content, she says she's recorded ''50 or 60'' songs.
The 'New Love' singer said: ''Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heartbreak, some about dealing with your life in public.''
