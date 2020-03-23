Dua Lipa has brought forward the release of 'Future Nostalgia' and confirmed her UK and Europe tour dates are being rescheduled.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has revealed she is now dropping her follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut on March 27 instead of April 3, after it was leaked online and so her fans have something to look forward to during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live with her fans, the singer announced: ''I hope it brings you some happiness and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope I make you proud.''

As a result of the global health crisis, the 'New Rules' hitmaker's shows in the UK and Europe, which were due to kick off in Madrid, Spain on April 26, and wrap at in Dublin, Ireland, on June 19, are being pushed back, with the new dates due to be announced soon.

She said: ''Nothing's been cancelled - the shows have been postponed for the health and safety of everyone.

''The new dates for the UK and Europe will be coming out tomorrow, 10am London time, and I will be announcing the new dates the second they come in.

''They will be coming in shortly...''

The Grammy-winning star - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - has also announced her next single, 'Break My Heart', and its music video will be released earlier on March 25.

She said: 'Break My Heart', I'm excited because it's my forte, dance-crying.

''And although the song comes from a really happy place, it's me writing about the fact I am in love and I am so excited, and so happy, but I'm like, 'When is it going to go wrong.'

''But not even in that sense ... It's a celebration of vulnerability and allowing yourself to feel these things, not really something to ever have an end to it.

''Alongside that 'Break My Heart' is coming on Wednesday, this Wednesday, which is the 25th...''