Dua Lipa's latest single 'Break My Heart' is a ''celebration of vulnerability''.

The 'Physical' singer released her second album 'Future Nostalgia' earlier this week, and has admitted that she used to think it was a sign of ''weakness'' to write a song about ''nervousness'', but in hindsight, she is ''grateful'' because it enabled her to step out of her ''comfort zone''.

She said: ''It's a celebration of vulnerability, it's about being in love and being OK to open up about the nervousness while you're in that honeymoon phase of whether or not you know if it's gonna last or if this person is gonna stick around.

''Before, I used to see writing songs like that as such a weakness, but this was really out of my comfort zone and I'm so grateful I was able to open up in this way and to make such an honest track.''

The new record has a retro feel to it and is inspired by the music her parents would listen to growing up.

She told BBC Radio 2: ''It really is a mixture of all my childhood inspirations, which I think I've taken from my parents.

''All the things that they'd listen to, and I put that into my music because that's the things that make me feel nostalgic, and I wanted to create a modern take on all that.

''So it's all Moloko and Jamiroquai, and Prince and Blondie and Outkast.

''You know, taking all those influencers and creating my own modern version based on those memories from my childhood.''

Dua like many of her peers has been forced to delay her tour in support of the album until next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she insisted it's a ''small price to pay'' to keep everyone safe.

She said: ''I absolutely can't wait [for the tour].

''I do think that everything that's happening now, staying indoors really is just a small price to pay to hopefully see everybody healing and coming together a lot happier and stronger hopefully in a few months time.''