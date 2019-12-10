Dua Lipa has admitted being ''honest'' in her music ''bites'' her ''in the arse'' sometimes.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - has admitted that whilst she accepts that her fans are going to scour her lyrics for details about her life and relationships, she has felt ''demonised'' as ''a woman in music''.

Speaking to the latest issue of Beat magazine - of which she is a cover star - she said: ''I mean, it is what it is.

''Art is subjective and the way I think of it is that I focus on songs until the second they're out and then once they're out they no longer belong to me.

''So if people want to pick them apart and make of them what they will then that's fine.

''It's just me being honest and sometimes that bites me in the arse.

''I think as a woman in the music industry, and especially with my life in the public eye, I have been demonised.''

However, the 24-year-old pop star says that with her upcoming second album, 'Future Nostalgia', she realised that she is ''allowed to have fun'' and not let other people's comments ''get in the way'' of her having a good time.

She said: ''I feel like with this record there's a lot more about being upbeat and fun, and enjoying the fact that I'm allowed to be happy.

''That I'm allowed to have a good time.

''Without allowing the opinions of others to get in the way of that.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker - who had a breakthrough hit with 'Be the One' in 2015 - also admitted that she suffered from impostor syndrome at the beginning of her career and admitted that she felt ''uncomfortable'' when her early material was leaked online because she hadn't ''figured out'' who she was then.

She said: ''While I was starting out it was nerve wracking because I felt like everyone had been doing it longer than I had and their lyrics were more sophisticated and their ideas were better than mine because I didn't yet trust myself.

''It took me a little while to claim my place and stand up for what I wanted.

''A lot of the songs that were leaked, I listen to them and feel uncomfortable because I remember how they weren't really me. ''It was only when I started expressing myself unselfconsciously that I really figured out who I was.''