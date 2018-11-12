Dua Lipa's Abu Dhabi concert was axed due to a sandstorm.

The 'Electricity' hitmaker was due to perform at the Louvre in the capital city on Sunday night (11.11.18), but was forced to pull out at the last minute because of the ''dangerous weather conditions''.

Promising her fans that she will return ''very soon'', the 23-year-old star tweeted: ''I am so sad to announce that due to bad weather conditions, tonight's show at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled. I really wanted to sing and dance for you. Hopefully I will be back very soon (sic)''

Sharing the reason for postponing the sold-out show, the venue added to their profile on the micro-blogging site: ''We regret to inform you that the Dua Lipa at Louvre Abu Dhabi has been postponed due to health and safety precautions arising from dangerous weather conditions. ''Keeping fans safe remains our primary concern.''

The 'New Rules' singer wasn't going to let the sandstorm stop her from showing off the glamorous ''killer frock'' she had chosen to wear for the planned performance.

Alongside a picture of the pop star stretched out on bed in the ensemble, completed with leather knee-high boots, she tweeted: ''Sandstorms cancelled the show but I wont let it cancel this killer frock. (sic)''

And the 'Blow Your Mind' singer didn't let it dampen her experience of the United Arab Emirates.

She also wrote: ''Today was actually really special. I got to hang out in Abu Dhabi and see the Louvre here and I had a really fun soundcheck while prepping for the show. It's just a shame the weather took a turn for the worst.''

Promoters Flash Entertainment confirmed they were working to reschedule the show ''at a later date'', and asked those who purchased tickets to visit customerservice@ticketmaster.ae for more information.