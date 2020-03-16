Dua Lipa is urging her fans to donate to the The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Physical' hitmaker - whose Kosovar-Albanian parents escaped from the conflict in the Balkans in 1992 - has asked her 40.5 million followers to think of those ''less fortunate'' than themselves and to give what they can to the UN's emergency appeal to get food and health care to the ''vulnerable'' refugee community.

Alongside a picture with her Italian fashion designer friend Giuliano Calza on New Year's Eve 2019, she wrote on Instagram: ''wow on this night we really thought 2020 was gonna be the one... thinking of you all during this difficult and confusing time.

''Stay safe, wash ur hands, be with your loved ones and most importantly remember and think of the ones less fortunate than you.

''Refugees are some of the most vulnerable on this planet, often living in crowded places with limited health services.

''UN agencies are working hard to make sure these people are supported.

''I know during this difficult time some of you might not be able to donate to the UNHCR emergency appeal but if you can it really makes a difference to protect refugees and their host communities from COVID-19. Love link is on my story x (sic)''

The 24-year-old pop star previously opened up about visiting a refugee camp with UNICEF in Lebanon last year, and how ''emotional'' it was for her to meet young children with parents just like her own, who had fled war-torn countries.

She said: ''I've had the most eye-opening experience.

''This is personal for me.

''My parents fled a war-torn region and built a life for themselves in a new place.

''And each one of the refugee children I met has parents just like my own, who have tried to make the best decisions they could for their families.''