Dua Lipa has announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2020.

The 24-year-old pop star will embark on the 'Future Nostalgia Tour' in support of her hotly-anticipated second studio album - the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2017 self-titled debut - next May and June.

The run includes two dates at London's The O2 arena on May 26 and May 27, and wraps with two consecutive nights at Dublin's 3Arena in Ireland on June 18 and June 19.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has explained that she wanted 'Future Nostalgia' to have more of a ''live element'' but still keeping a ''pop sensibility''.

Dua also revealed that she was inspired by the likes of Queen of Pop, Madonna, No Doubt star Gwen Stefani, punk rockers Blondie and hip-hop duo Outkast whilst making the record, and that she wanted a ''nostalgic but futuristic'' sound, hence the title.

She said: ''What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

''I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

''Because of the time that I'd spent on the road touring with my band I wanted 'Future Nostalgia' to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.

''My sound has naturally matured a bit as I've grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record.

''I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realised that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.''

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (06.12.19) at 9.00am at www.LiveNation.co.uk

Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia Tour' dates are:

May 26, London, The O2

May 27, London, The O2

June 1, Manchester Arena

June 4, Leeds, First Direct Arena

June 7, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

June 10, Birmingham Arena

June 13, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

June 15, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

June 18, Dublin, 3Arena

June 19, Dublin, 3Arena