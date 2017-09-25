Dua Lipa has announced her biggest ever UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker will kick off the run at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on April 10, and will conclude at Alexandra Palace in London on April 10.

The pop beauty will also stop at Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old singer is reportedly in talks for a collaboration with Matt Terry.

The 24-year-old star has been busy writing his debut album ever since he won 'The X Factor' last year, and after teaming up with Enrique Iglesias on Latin remix 'Turn Up The Radio', he's said to have approached the 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker for a duet.

A source said recently: ''Matt has been hanging out with Dua a lot recently.

''They have been having a great time.

''Matt's album is nearly finished but he is still ­looking for one final song to complete it. He thinks Dua would be a perfect fit.''

The 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' singer has a whole host of stars she'd like to work with including Pink and The Weeknd.

Dua said previously: ''I love Frank Ocean, The Weeknd and Sia. I'd love to write with Pink and Nelly Furtado. I mean, the list goes on. There are so many amazing artists that inspire me.''

Dua Lipa's 2018 tour dates are as follows:

April 10 Dublin, Olympia Theatre

April 12 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

April 14 Manchester, O2 Apollo

April 17 Birmingham, Genting Arena

April 18 Cardiff, Arena

April 20 London, Alexandra Palace