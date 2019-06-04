Dua Lipa has been announced as an ambassador for YSL Beaute.

The 23-year-old singer has teamed up with the Parisian luxury fashion house for its upcoming women's fragrance campaign, and the star has admitted that the partnership was a natural choice for her because it represents a ''powerful'' woman who is ''proud'' of everything she has ''fearlessly'' achieved.

In a statement, Dua: ''I connect so much with the campaign because of its fearlessness. I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful, and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do, and I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy behind Yves Saint Laurent's new fragrance.''

Stephan Bezy, who is the international general manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute at L'Oréal, insisted that Dua ''embodies'' YSL Beaute's ethos and ''values''.

Bezy added: ''The voice of her generation, Dua Lipa embodies the values of independence and freedom, which have always been part of Yves Saint Laurent's DNA.''

And the 'Swan Song' hitmaker took to Instagram to release a snapshot of the much-anticipated campaign, admitting that the journey has been a ''dream come true''.

She captioned a campaign image: ''The hardest secret to keep! So proud and excited to finally tell you all that I am the face of the new feminine fragrance by YSL.

''Thank you to the incredible @yslbeauty team for making me feel so at home, for allowing me to play a small role in helping choose the final scent and for making my dreams come true on working with a brand I love so much.

''So excited for you all to see the campaign that was shot by filmmaker and friend @nabil but for now here's a little behind the scenes shot... xx (sic)''