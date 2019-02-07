Dua Lipa is set to duet with St. Vincent at the Grammys on Sunday (10.02.19).

The 23-year-old pop star and the 36-year-old singer-songwriter will share the stage together for the first time performing a currently unknown song live at the ceremony at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy tweeted the exciting news on Wednesday (07.02.19), writing: ''@ladygaga, @MarkRonson, @DUALIPA, @st_vincent, @chloexhalle, @trvisXX, @YolandaAdams, Fantasia (@TasiasWord), and @AndraDayMusic are set to take the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday!''

'New Rules' hitmaker Dua - who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her Sin City (Mark Ronson and Diplo) collaboration 'Electricity' - also revealed she was busy rehearsing with the 'Digital Witness' singer, adding to her own account: ''Grammy rehearsals with @st_vincent see you all on Sunday night @RecordingAcaemy (sic)''

Lady GaGa and Mark Ronson are also billed to perform, with a performance of a song from the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack likely, as 'Shallow' - which they co-wrote with Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando - is nominated for Best Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Bradley Cooper - who plays Gaga's alter-ego Ally's lover Jackson Maine in the movie and also helmed the musical adaptation - usually performs vocals - but he's due to attend the BAFTAS in London that night.

Travis Scott and Chloe x Halle have also been added to the line-up.

Whilst Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day will honour the late Aretha Franklin with a dedicated live performance.

Cardi B and Janelle Monáe were previously confirmed along with Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are set to collaborate.

Kacey Musgraves, who is nominated four times, and Dan + Shay, who received a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, will also hit the stage.

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes are also reported to be performing a secret single they've been working on for the first time at the ceremony.

The former shared a series of pictures from her rehearsals space for the Grammys on Instagram recently, and eagle-eyed fans of the Canadian pop star noticed that his name was written on some of the equipment behind her.

Miley captioned the post: ''Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy ! (sic)''

And TMZ has since reported that they are in fact collaborating on a secret song.

This year's Grammys, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys, see Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations with eight nods.