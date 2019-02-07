Dua Lipa and St. Vincent will duet together for the first time at the Grammys on Sunday (10.02.19).
Dua Lipa is set to duet with St. Vincent at the Grammys on Sunday (10.02.19).
The 23-year-old pop star and the 36-year-old singer-songwriter will share the stage together for the first time performing a currently unknown song live at the ceremony at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The Recording Academy tweeted the exciting news on Wednesday (07.02.19), writing: ''@ladygaga, @MarkRonson, @DUALIPA, @st_vincent, @chloexhalle, @trvisXX, @YolandaAdams, Fantasia (@TasiasWord), and @AndraDayMusic are set to take the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday!''
'New Rules' hitmaker Dua - who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her Sin City (Mark Ronson and Diplo) collaboration 'Electricity' - also revealed she was busy rehearsing with the 'Digital Witness' singer, adding to her own account: ''Grammy rehearsals with @st_vincent see you all on Sunday night @RecordingAcaemy (sic)''
Lady GaGa and Mark Ronson are also billed to perform, with a performance of a song from the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack likely, as 'Shallow' - which they co-wrote with Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando - is nominated for Best Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Bradley Cooper - who plays Gaga's alter-ego Ally's lover Jackson Maine in the movie and also helmed the musical adaptation - usually performs vocals - but he's due to attend the BAFTAS in London that night.
Travis Scott and Chloe x Halle have also been added to the line-up.
Whilst Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day will honour the late Aretha Franklin with a dedicated live performance.
Cardi B and Janelle Monáe were previously confirmed along with Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are set to collaborate.
Kacey Musgraves, who is nominated four times, and Dan + Shay, who received a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, will also hit the stage.
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes are also reported to be performing a secret single they've been working on for the first time at the ceremony.
The former shared a series of pictures from her rehearsals space for the Grammys on Instagram recently, and eagle-eyed fans of the Canadian pop star noticed that his name was written on some of the equipment behind her.
Miley captioned the post: ''Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy ! (sic)''
And TMZ has since reported that they are in fact collaborating on a secret song.
This year's Grammys, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys, see Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations with eight nods.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.