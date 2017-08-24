Dua Lipa and Charli XCX want 'Macarena' back in the charts.

The pop beauties have revealed that whenever they are partying together they always smash out the moves to the hit 90s Spanish dance song by Los Del Río, but to different songs each time, and they are hoping to go viral with it.

'Boys' hitmaker Charli, 25, told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I love Dua. We have this new thing - we do the 'Macarena' to any song.

''It's our new hobby and we are hoping it goes viral.

''It's our goal to bring the 'Macarena' back in the charts.''

In June, Dua shared a video of the pair dancing to the song on Twitter and encourage her followers to get involved and send in their own clips with the hashtag ''DoitlikeCharliandDua''.

At the time, she wrote: ''Holy Macarena. @charli_xcx and I wanna see you doing the Macarena to your fave tunes use this hashtag so we can see!! #DoitlikeCharliandDua (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old singer - who celebrated her latest single 'New Rules' by doing the 'Macarena' - says she is devoted to her fans and will do all she can to help them out using social media.

She said: ''The most important thing to me is the fans.

''We've become really close and I try to reach out to them as often as I can.''