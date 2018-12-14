Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris' 'One Kiss' has been named MTV's Top Music Video for this year's MTV Video Play Awards.

The hit song spent eight weeks at number one on the Official UK Chart upon its release in April 2017, and came out on top based on global play between January 1 and December 3 2018, beating Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato's 'Solo' in second place, plus chart-toppers from the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, Rita Ora and Post Malone. Dua also nabbed ninth place with 'IDGAF'.

Elsewhere, Marshmello and Anne-Marie's hit 'FRIENDS' found itself in the top 20 alongside Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen's 'These Days' and Bruno Mars and Cardi B's remix of 'Finesse'.

It has been an amazing year for Dua - which has seen her perform at Glastonbury Festival and appear on US TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' - and she credits her success to putting in a lot of hard work.

In the clip, she said: ''This whole year has been jam-packed full with things that I've always dreamed of doing. Performing at Glastonbury to doing 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' to now putting out my record. You've got to work really, really hard and I feel like it's not just for music, it's for everything you do in life.''

MTV's Top 20 Music Videos of 2018 are as follows:

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Marshmello & Anne-Marie - 'FRIENDS'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - 'Finesse' (Remix)

Ariana Grande - 'no tears left to cry'

David Guetta & Sia - 'Flames'

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'

Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'

Selena Gomez, Marshmello - 'Wolves'

Drake - 'In My Feelings'

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - 'The Middle'

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - 'Échame La Culpa'