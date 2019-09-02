Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly moved in together.

The 'Electricity' hitmaker and the 20-year-old model only started hanging out in June, when Dua split up from her on/off boyfriend Isaac Carew, and now it has been claimed they are renting an apartment in New York together.

Dua is said to have met up with Anwar's famous family, including his sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, and they ''really like'' the 24-year-old pop superstar and how ''solid'' they are as a couple.

The 'New Rules' singer is to split her time between her London home and their new digs in the Big Apple, where she is going to be working on completing her second album - the hotly-anticipated follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place.

''She's always at his when she's in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step.

''Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it's good for her to have a base there and it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there.

''Dua visited last month and met up with his family. ''They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar.''

The pair are believed to have connected with each other over their musical talents, with both of them confessing to each other they are a fan of one another.

Dua's split from Isaac came after the 'One Kiss' hitmaker insisted in October that her upcoming album will be different to her first, because she was ''in love'' with Isaac and that would influence her sound.

She said at the time: ''I am in love! You know, there is something really nice about love in general, but everything I write about, there will be a mixture of happy ones and some sad ones. It's all about digging into the memory box, and kind of picking out different moments in your life that have impacted you in a different way.

''With my first album, when I wrote about some very honest things and then fans would come up to me and be like, 'Oh, this song made me feel empowered' or 'I felt the same way,' that was one of the things that really pushed me to write the way I do. So that's something I'm going to keep doing if I feel it's going to have an importance to my other fans.''