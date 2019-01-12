Dua Lipa and Anne Marie are set to battle it out at the 2019 BRIT Awards on February 20, leading the way with four nods apiece.
The 'New Rules' hitmaker is nominated four times at this year's ceremony - which will take place on February 20 at The O2 Arena, London - in the Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for both her own track 'I.D.G.A.F' and also for her collaboration with Calvin Harris, 'One Kiss'.
Meanwhile, Anne Marie also has four nominations; for Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for her hit '2002' as well as a nod in the British Female Solo Artist category and British Album of the Year for 'Speak Your Mind'.
Elsewhere, Sam Smith will fight it out against Craig David, Aphex Twins, Giggs and George Ezra to be named British Male Solo Artist, with the 'Shotgun' hitmaker also receiving nods for his LP 'Staying Out to Mars' in British Album of the Year and British Single for 'Shotgun'.
Jorja Smith also finds herself with three nominations including British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough whilst Jess Glynne is up for Female Solo Artist as well as British Single for 'I'll Be There'.
On the international front, Drake faces competition from Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott for International Male Solo Artist whilst Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Christine And The Queens, Ariana Grande and Janelle Monae will battle for International Female Solo Artist. Sam Fender has already been named as the winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award.
The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 are as follows:
British Male Solo Artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twins
Giggs
George Ezra
British Female Solo Artist
Florence and The Machine
Lily Allen
Jorja Smith
Anne Marie
Jess Glynne
British Single
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'
Anne Marie - '2002'
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Sigala and Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'
British Breakthrough
Mabel
Idles
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British Group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'
Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - 'For You' ['Fifty Shades Freed']
Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'
Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'
Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
International Group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine and the Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
British Album of the Year
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships
Florence and the Machine - High as Hope
Anne Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying Out to Mars
