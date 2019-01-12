Dua Lipa will battle it out against Anne Marie at the BRIT Awards 2019.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is nominated four times at this year's ceremony - which will take place on February 20 at The O2 Arena, London - in the Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for both her own track 'I.D.G.A.F' and also for her collaboration with Calvin Harris, 'One Kiss'.

Meanwhile, Anne Marie also has four nominations; for Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for her hit '2002' as well as a nod in the British Female Solo Artist category and British Album of the Year for 'Speak Your Mind'.

Elsewhere, Sam Smith will fight it out against Craig David, Aphex Twins, Giggs and George Ezra to be named British Male Solo Artist, with the 'Shotgun' hitmaker also receiving nods for his LP 'Staying Out to Mars' in British Album of the Year and British Single for 'Shotgun'.

Jorja Smith also finds herself with three nominations including British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough whilst Jess Glynne is up for Female Solo Artist as well as British Single for 'I'll Be There'.

On the international front, Drake faces competition from Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott for International Male Solo Artist whilst Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Christine And The Queens, Ariana Grande and Janelle Monae will battle for International Female Solo Artist. Sam Fender has already been named as the winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award.

The BRIT Awards 2019 will take place on February 20 at The O2 Arena, London.

The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 are as follows:

British Male Solo Artist

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twins

Giggs

George Ezra

British Female Solo Artist

Florence and The Machine

Lily Allen

Jorja Smith

Anne Marie

Jess Glynne

British Single

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'

Anne Marie - '2002'

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Sigala and Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'

Ramz - 'Barking'

Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'

British Breakthrough

Mabel

Idles

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British Group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British Artist Video of the Year

Anne Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - 'For You' ['Fifty Shades Freed']

Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'

Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'

Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

International Group

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Female Solo Artist

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine and the Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

British Album of the Year

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Florence and the Machine - High as Hope

Anne Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying Out to Mars