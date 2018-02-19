Drew Barrymore only buys designer clothes if they're on sale.

The 42-year-old actress is worth an estimated $125 million but can't justify the hefty price tag of high-end garments, so waits until they are reduced in price so she can ''justify'' the purchases.

She said: ''I know what's happening in fashion and have a stylist to get me dressed for red carpets, but I tend not to be a purchaser of high-end stuff because I just can't bring myself to pay the prices. I do love [online shopping outlet] The Outnet though - sometimes you can find designer pieces for, like, 80 per cent off and you think, 'OK, now I can justify this.' ''

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' has collaborated with shoe brand Crocs for a new collection and she admitted she is ''obsessed'' with the comfy footwear, even though they are often mocked by the fashion world.

She told Stella magazine: ''I wear Crocs all the time, sticking out from a cute little vintage dress.

''People think that they're a comfort shoe, but I'm obsessed. I've been trying to get hold of the Christopher Kane ones for ages.''

Drew insisted she has never had any cosmetic surgery and credits a good skincare routine as her secret to looking and feeling good.

She explained: ''I've never done anything to my face and I want to keep it that way for as long as possible, I believe in skincare over anything invasive - techniques to help you look and feel better.''

Drew has been open about her struggle with her Bipolar disorder, and believes that prioritising her mental health before her appearance is the most important thing.

She added: ''Also, I think that if you're not crazy, you're going to look the best you can. For me, mental health and happiness is the most important thing, and everything else is just a cherry on top to make it look a little more polished.''