Drew Barrymore wishes social media didn't exist, because she doesn't want her children growing up using the platform.
The 44-year-old actress has daughters Olive, six, and Frankie, five, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, and has said she wishes she could raise her children in a world where social media doesn't exist, because she thinks it can be damaging to young people, especially young girls.
She said: ''The thing I hate about social media is that I wish I could bring my daughters up in a world where it didn't exist. The good news is I was on the cover of the National Enquirer at, like, seven years old, so I'm like, all right, that's basically social media training ground. ... I get it. I was raised in a life where everything was out there.''
Having started her showbiz career as a child, Drew is ''built to handle'' the pressures her daughters are likely to face, and wants to do her best to educate her daughters on the safe ways to use social media.
She added: ''I am built to handle these girls and the pressures they're going to face, because I had to navigate them, too. And the thing I love about social media is that we can communicate in a different way. To all people on social media, do not read the negative comments. You can't find validation in social media.''
And the 'Santa Clarita Diet' star also wants to make sure her children can ''find the good'' in themselves.
Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: ''[I want them] to look in the mirror and find the good and stop picking at the bad.''
Meanwhile, Drew previously said she wants her daughters to ''embrace'' the way they look.
The 'Scream' star said: ''I never beat myself up or forced myself to look a certain way, and my goals have not been vanity-oriented, so I'll be able to talk to my kids in a very real way about having to work with ourselves the way that we are. We've got to embrace it. We were all made a certain way.''
