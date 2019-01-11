Drew Barrymore is not having plastic surgery because she doesn't want to ''mess up'' her face.
The 43-year-old Hollywood actress recently opened up about her drug use and rocky relationship with her parents that she suffered whilst being a child star, however the blonde beauty admitted she has an ''addictive personality'' which is the main reason why she keeps away from cosmetic procedures.
Speaking to GLAMOUR UK's January Digital issue, Drew said: ''I have an extremely addictive personality. I've never done heroin and I don't want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they're both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I'm going to be dead really soon.
''Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by. I have dark circles under my eyes. I was at my dermatologist's recently who said to me, 'Can I shoot some Juvederm up there? It will raise the skin and it won't be so sunken, which is causing the darkness to look worse, because it's lower than the natural light that is hitting it.' And I went: 'No, but I'm gonna go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thank you for the tip!''
The 'Never Been Kissed' star - who has children Olive, six, and Frankie, four, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - also confessed that ''age is a privilege'' and young women should not feel pressured to seek procedures because growing old ''gracefully'' is ''important''.
Opening up about cosmetic surgery, Drew added: ''We've gone far too far with the whole thing, especially when people who are so young are doing it. I feel ageing is a privilege. It's about how to do it gracefully, with humour, self-love and a respect for the process, and that's always been really important to me.
''Then I started having girls and I thought, thank god these were my initial instincts. Now I can carry them out in an even more deep and profound way.''
