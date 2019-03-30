Drew Barrymore says she cannot wait to team up with Adam Sandler on-screen for the fourth time.
Drew Barrymore wants to make another movie with Adam Sandler.
The close pals have already co-starred in three films 'The Wedding Singer', '50 First Dates', and 'Blended' but Drew says she would make movies with Adam ''forever'' if she could.
When asked if she would like to work with any of her previous co-stars again, Drew, 44, told PEOPLE: ''Adam Sandler, obviously, just because I want to make movies with him forever.
''We just talked on the phone the other day. We talk on the phone often, and we were like, it feels like something, I don't know. We always get like a time and an instinct thing. We've done it three times now, so we know we have more to go.''
Drew previously revealed that she hoped to forge a legendary onscreen pairing, like that of Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, with Adam.
She said: ''[I thought] I want to be a modern weird Hepburn, Tracey old Hollywood couple.''
However, she admitted that their first meeting was not a success.
Drew explained: ''We looked like the worst blind date you've ever seen. I showed up with purple hair and a leopard coat and he was in his classic cargo pants. As soon as I saw him I was like 'Yeah you're going to have to see past all this because we have the potential to do something meaningful'.''
But their on-screen partnership has been so successful that Drew plans for them to continue making movies together for as long as they can.
She recently explained: ''Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, 'We're so fat. We're so old. What the f**k?' Literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like 'On Golden Pond?'
''Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row. You cannot mess with that. We will do our 10-year at 40. We just haven't figured out what it is yet.''
