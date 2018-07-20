Drew Barrymore would love for her daughters to join her cosmetics company, Flower Beauty, when they are older.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star is keen for Olive, five, to follow in her footsteps and one day run Flower Beauty, which Drew founded in 2013.
She told People magazine: ''If she could play with makeup all day long every day, she would be so happy. I always tell her, 'I hope that you maintain your interest in this because if we were ever to be successful enough as a brand to keep going, I would want you to work with us. To run things.' She also wants to be a veterinarian, so we'll see which way the pendulum swings.''
Meanwhile, Drew - who also has Frankie, three, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - previously revealed she wants her children to feel ''safe''.
She said: ''I think children need to be shown how much they are loved. So I try to be that kind of mother who makes them feel loved and safe and be part of a very healthy home environment. I would like to help them have a healthy and positive outlook in life. Those are important things to have when you have to deal with a lot of the bad things that life throws at you sometimes.''
Drew has enjoyed getting older and thinks she's a ''better'' person now than she was when she was younger.
She added: ''I would not know how to function if a time machine picked me up and took me back to 10 years ago. I get a little better each day. You have to get older to get better, and wiser, and calmer, and focus on the right things. I'm a way better person than I used to be. And trust me, I'm very critical of myself.''
