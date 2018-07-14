Drew Barrymore wants her children to feel ''safe''.

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress - who was legally emancipated from her mother when she was 14 and had little contact with her father - may have divorced five-year-old Olive and three-year-old Frankie's father Will Kopelman, but she hopes her kids always feel loved and secure.

She said: ''I think children need to be shown how much they are loved.

''So I try to be that kind of mother who makes them feel loved and safe and be part of a very healthy home environment.''

And the 43-year-old star hopes her daughters grow up with a ''positive'' outlook on life.

She added in an interview with Closer magazine: ''I would like to help them have a healthy and positive outlook in life.

''Those are important things to have when you have to deal with a lot of the bad things that life throws at you sometimes.''

Drew also thinks it is important not to ''scrutinise'' her own appearance in front of her kids.

She said:'' I have two daughters who love to get dressed with me and I'm very conscious of how I react to myself in the mirror.

''I never scrutinise myself in front of them.

''I've always been on a mission to embrace what I was born with, and it's been a great buffer against certain pitfalls.''

The 'Whip It!' star has enjoyed getting older and thinks she's a ''better'' person now than she was when she was younger.

She said: ''I would not know how to function if a time machine picked me up and took me back to 10 years ago.

''I get a little better each day. You have to get older to get better, and wiser, and calmer, and focus on the right things.

''I'm a way better person than I used to be. And trust me, I'm very critical of myself.''