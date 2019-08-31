Drew Barrymore wants her daughters to have a ''childhood' before they decide whether they want to be actresses or not.

The 44-year-old actress started her career when she was just seven years old in 1982's 'E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial' and she had a troubled youth, having been to rehab twice before she was 14, and she has admitted that made her fear her girls, Olive, six, and Frankie, five - whom she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - following in her footsteps.

However, she insisted she would be ''the most supportive'' parent if they want to embark on a career in Hollywood once they are 18.

She told National Enquirer magazine: ''I was like, 'Oh God, I don't want to be an actress.'

''I realised I just want them to have a childhood.

''If they were to go into acting at an appropriate age, I I'd be the most supportive, fiercest lion for it.''

The '50 First Dates' star is so ''proud'' of her ''bright girls'' and is encouraging them to be ''anything they want to be''.

An insider added to the publication: ''Drew wants to raise daughters who'll make something of themselves in the world.

''So she encourages them to speak their minds and she tells them they can be anything they want to be when they grow up.

''Olive and Frankie are very outgoing, bright girls.

''Drew is so proud.''

Drew previously admitted she had a change of heart when she realised her family has been in the entertainment business for ''multiple generations''.

She said: ''And then I'm, like, wait, it's a great family trade. I'm a Barrymore. My family has been doing this for hundreds and hundreds of years, and multiple generations.''