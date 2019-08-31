Drew Barrymore has admitted that her fear for her children becoming actresses was just about her wanting them to have a childhood.
Drew Barrymore wants her daughters to have a ''childhood' before they decide whether they want to be actresses or not.
The 44-year-old actress started her career when she was just seven years old in 1982's 'E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial' and she had a troubled youth, having been to rehab twice before she was 14, and she has admitted that made her fear her girls, Olive, six, and Frankie, five - whom she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - following in her footsteps.
However, she insisted she would be ''the most supportive'' parent if they want to embark on a career in Hollywood once they are 18.
She told National Enquirer magazine: ''I was like, 'Oh God, I don't want to be an actress.'
''I realised I just want them to have a childhood.
''If they were to go into acting at an appropriate age, I I'd be the most supportive, fiercest lion for it.''
The '50 First Dates' star is so ''proud'' of her ''bright girls'' and is encouraging them to be ''anything they want to be''.
An insider added to the publication: ''Drew wants to raise daughters who'll make something of themselves in the world.
''So she encourages them to speak their minds and she tells them they can be anything they want to be when they grow up.
''Olive and Frankie are very outgoing, bright girls.
''Drew is so proud.''
Drew previously admitted she had a change of heart when she realised her family has been in the entertainment business for ''multiple generations''.
She said: ''And then I'm, like, wait, it's a great family trade. I'm a Barrymore. My family has been doing this for hundreds and hundreds of years, and multiple generations.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...