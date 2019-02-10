Drew Barrymore admits she used to be ''scared'' of feminism when she was younger as she didn't like ''all the male bashing''.
Drew Barrymore used to be ''scared'' of feminism.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star admits she was a bit nervous of the term feminism when she was younger as she didn't like ''all the male bashing'' and doesn't believe feminism should be about being ''viscerally angry at men''.
She told Glamour magazine: ''I was a bit scared of feminism when I was younger because of all the male bashing. And there are a lot of women's movements now that I'm apprehensive about, because I don't want to be viscerally angry at men. I love men. I like keeping both sides in mind. I avoid anything political, where I sense too much anger. It's just not the way I find messaging to be truly empowering.''
Meanwhile, Drew previously revealed she likes to ''rebel'' against authority.
She confessed: ''I definitely have a ferociousness. And I've always had it. I completely rebel against authority. Scrappy. I am very f***ing scrappy.''
Drew dotes on her daughters - Olive, six, and Frankie, four, who she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - and previously dubbed them as the ''loves of her life''.
She wrote: ''The love of my life. Olive. Sunday. Thanksgiving weekend. I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones. I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom. Thank you to all our many blessings for our family. And we wish them right back to yours ... The other love of my life. Frankie. Side by side, holding hands. Best moments. I wish I could freeze them in time. To the old sounds of the carousel. Going round and round. These holidays can make me so nostalgic and just a big pile of mush! (sic)''
