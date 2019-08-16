Drew Barrymore is set to launch her own talk show on CBS and has already filmed a pilot for it.
Earlier this week, the 44-year-old actress reportedly shot the pilot in New York for a potential CBS daytime chat show, which she will also produce through her Flower Films company, Variety reports.
If it goes ahead, Drew's new venture will air during the 2020/2021 season.
This is not Drew's first attempt at fronting her own chat show. Back in 2016, the star was in talks about hosting her own show in a joint deal with Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production company.
However, she did not get to the stage of shooting a pilot last time and the deal never got picked up.
While Drew's show is set to air on CBS, singer Kelly Clarkson is launching 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on NBC next month.
It is expected to be filmed three times a week in front of 200 audience members and, according to 'Entertainment Tonight', each episode will kick off with Kelly singing a song chosen by the crowd.
There will be no alcohol but it will have a ''loose and relaxed'' vibe, with guests featuring a mix of celebrities and regular people.
Kelly recently admitted she is ''slightly terrified'' about the responsibility of having her own show.
She said: ''I'm, like, really excited about it, but I'm slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me.
''I'm like, 'God, I hope I don't let people down! But no, I'm pretty stoked about it.... It's going to be fun and also it's very serious.''
