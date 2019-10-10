Drew Barrymore is to host her own daytime talk show on CBS.
Drew Barrymore is to host her own daytime talk show.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress has followed in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson and has been given her own chat show, which will premiere on CBS in Autumn 2020.
She said: ''It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I'm truly thrilled and honoured to be creating this show with CBS.''
Whilst Steve LoCascio, chief operating and financial officer of CBS Global Distribution Group, added: ''Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air - her show will energise any station's lineup. We're looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.''
Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, shared: ''We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years. We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.''
It is not yet known what kind of format Drew's new show will take on but Drew has been open in the past, previously admitting her ''whole life was falling apart'' when she split from her ex-husband Will Kopelman.
She said: ''I think this woman is going through an awakening ... I loved getting to have that outlet. It was a safe place for me to spend my summer while my whole life was just sort of falling apart. I was just in a really low point and I read the script and it made me laugh and it made me feel something. It took me out of my own world that wasn't super pleasant at the time and I thought, 'Maybe other people wanna be take out of their unpleasant times and be transported into something that's cool and different.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...