Drew Barrymore finds it ''harder'' to be confident the older she gets.

The 'Miss You Already' star admits ''doesn't feel good about herself'' and says she is much more self-conscious now, regularly criticising her own appearance when she's on a photoshoot or film set.

She said: ''It gets harder as you get older. I will see the monitor all the time at photoshoots and just think, 'Holy hell. I hate what I'm seeing. I don't feel good about myself. Where did my chin go? Why is it inside my neck? Why are my two eyes so different? Why does the hair not look right? Oh my god! My puffiness, my dark circles. I will literally eviscerate myself.'

''And I just think, 'You know what? Eventually, I don't want to do this anymore because I don't want to look at myself that way.'''

Drew also opened up about her style icons, revealing she looked to the likes of Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Jane Fonda.

She added: ''I loved Madonna. I loved Elton John. I always was drawn to people who ... Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda. You never knew what they were going to look like as a character or in a movie or the way they were wearing their hair and makeup, the style. Cher. This was what inspired me growing up. I loved the theatrics, but I really loved the curiosity, the burning question of what are they going to do next, and then when they present that.''

And when it comes to modern day style icons, Drew praised Lady Gaga.

Speaking on the Allure Podcast, she added: ''I was teaching my daughters that that's the term - chameleon - that they change their colours. [Lady] Gaga is the epitome of that. And she really reminds me of David Bowie, and there was a moment where she did his tribute at the Grammys and was him, and I thought it was just the perfect alignment of the stars. The Gagas of the world and the David Bowies are just so important because they just tell everybody to be who they are with such celebration.''