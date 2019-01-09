Drew Barrymore has slammed current celebrities for being too self-conscious on the carpet and not taking more risks.
Drew Barrymore has slammed celebrities for ''playing it safe'' on the red carpet.
The 43-year-old actress thinks stars are too worried about being criticised for their outfits at high-profile events so would rather be conservative than shake up their style.
Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she said: ''I miss the days of Björk and the swan or Cher and Bob Mackie.
''It's like, let's do this! It's a red carpet - why is everyone playing it so safe?
''I think because we got so into this culture of critiquing people on the red carpet that no one wanted to be the butt of the joke.
''I think people just need to not care and not worry about haters or critiques and just put on a show... because that's what the red carpet is for.''
When it comes to her own red carpet style, the 'Whip It!' actress - who has daughters Olive, six, and four-year-old Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman - refuses to ''hold back''.
She added: ''I have always been playful and artistic and expressive. I have never believed that you have to hold back, or regret or not have fun with your make-up. You have one life, why wouldn't you play?''
In her career, Drew particularly enjoyed the make-up she sported as insecure copy editor Josie Geller in 'Never Been Kissed' because producers thought she'd gone ''too far'' and looked ''too crazy''.
She said: ''My favourite movie make-up look? I'm going to go with 'Never Been Kissed'.
''Because I remember the studio calling me and going, OK, I think this is going too far. I think you look too crazy.
''The point of a girl's journey is not about the way she looks. In fact, take her all the way, everyone loves a make-over, let's go all the way with that.''
