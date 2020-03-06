Drew Barrymore has launched a new glasses range.

The 'Miss You Already' star has unveiled seven new styles as part of her Flower Eyewear line, insisting that wellness is important.

She told People magazine: ''I wish people were going to be on their screens less, but my prediction is that they will not be. We've been in that category now with Flower for several years and I didn't even need glasses when I started it. Now I need them because 40 is different than 45 and I loved designing them. 40 to 45, I have to start caring about wellness in a whole new way. So if there's something we can do to protect ourselves, wellness and eyewear is such a fun story for me.''

Meanwhile, Drew previously admitted she finds it ''harder'' to be confident the older she gets and she is much more self-conscious now.

She said: ''It gets harder as you get older. I will see the monitor all the time at photoshoots and just think, 'Holy hell. I hate what I'm seeing. I don't feel good about myself. Where did my chin go? Why is it inside my neck? Why are my two eyes so different? Why does the hair not look right? Oh my god! My puffiness, my dark circles. I will literally eviscerate myself.' And I just think, 'You know what? Eventually, I don't want to do this anymore because I don't want to look at myself that way.'

''I loved Madonna. I loved Elton John. I always was drawn to people who ... Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda. You never knew what they were going to look like as a character or in a movie or the way they were wearing their hair and makeup, the style. Cher. This was what inspired me growing up. I loved the theatrics, but I really loved the curiosity, the burning question of what are they going to do next, and then when they present that.''