Drew Barrymore's daughter is ''mad'' at her for going out of town.

The 'Miss You Already' star has revealed that her five-year-old daughter Olive is currently not speaking to her after she had to go away for a few days and quipped the little one is ''five going on 13''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Sunday in the park with Olive. She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a 90's grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it. She's mad because mom has been out of town. I'm teaching her the word ''reentry'' and that it can take a day. Let her get her mood out of her system and i tell her i understand. (sic)''

However, Olive soon forgave her mom and crawled into her bed for cuddles later that evening.

She added: ''And as soon as we can, let's get back to our adventurer life. I am kind, patient and loving, because i truly do understand. By last night she came to my bed, and crawled in and we were back in each other's arms. #momsanddaughters (sic)''

Drew also shared a picture of her younger daughter Frankie, three - who she has with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - playing in the park on their ''family day''.

She added in another post: ''Sunday in the park with Frankie (in her @jellymallow_ms jacket) that @sumigeem got for her ! Thank you again! We all love it so!!!!!!!! Frnakie is happy and doing her thing! Light as a feather. But then again, she almost always is. Kids are all so different. And today we play. Family day. (sic)''