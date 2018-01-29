Drew Barrymore thinks her daughter is five going on 13 after the little one got ''mad'' at her and sulked all day when Drew went out of town.
Drew Barrymore's daughter is ''mad'' at her for going out of town.
The 'Miss You Already' star has revealed that her five-year-old daughter Olive is currently not speaking to her after she had to go away for a few days and quipped the little one is ''five going on 13''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Sunday in the park with Olive. She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a 90's grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it. She's mad because mom has been out of town. I'm teaching her the word ''reentry'' and that it can take a day. Let her get her mood out of her system and i tell her i understand. (sic)''
However, Olive soon forgave her mom and crawled into her bed for cuddles later that evening.
She added: ''And as soon as we can, let's get back to our adventurer life. I am kind, patient and loving, because i truly do understand. By last night she came to my bed, and crawled in and we were back in each other's arms. #momsanddaughters (sic)''
Drew also shared a picture of her younger daughter Frankie, three - who she has with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - playing in the park on their ''family day''.
She added in another post: ''Sunday in the park with Frankie (in her @jellymallow_ms jacket) that @sumigeem got for her ! Thank you again! We all love it so!!!!!!!! Frnakie is happy and doing her thing! Light as a feather. But then again, she almost always is. Kids are all so different. And today we play. Family day. (sic)''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...