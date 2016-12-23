Drew Barrymore has revealed she bought her children a Christmas tree each this year so they can ''express themselves'' through the decoration of it.
The 41-year-old actress - who has Olive, four, and Frankie, two, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - has revealed she purchased the festive decorations for her kids so they could ''express themselves'' through it.
Asked about her Christmas plans by Women's Wear Daily, she said: ''A lot of plans. A massive Christmas, I've already gotten the girls two trees - I said, 'Let's do two short trees, instead of one tall tree,' and then they can each decorate their own tree, and express themselves.
''There's the Olive tree and the Frankie tree. That's what I did this Christmas for my little girls - and they're little trees, but I think it will be fun.''
The 'Miss You Already' star has had a tough year after her divorce from Will and she admits she has ''cried a lot'' in the last 12 months.
Reflecting on her ''unique'' year on Instagram, she wrote: ''#peopleilove #sweatybetties ok this is my last post for this series. Every Monday I work out with my girlfriends and, as female writer Isaac Dennison said, 'There is nothing you can't cure with saltwater. Sweat, tears and the ocean.'
''May I say 2016 has been a most unique year. I have cried a lot this year. I have run to oceans. I have tried to pull it all back together by moving my body until the egg cracks, and the sweat pours out and releases something. I have always been a person who is flawed. I forgive. I fight. But I do not fight with others.
''I will spend my life trying to give love. And I am always aware and appreciative when I receive it. My heart is very open right now. Let us all be as good to each other as we have ever been. 2017, here we come. And yes! I will be arm and arm, with all the #peopleilove (sic)''
