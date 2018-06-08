Drew Barrymore was once fat shamed in a restaurant after a woman assumed she was expecting another baby.
The 43-year-old actress - who has five-year-old Olive and four-year-old Frankie with her husband Will Kopelman - was told she had ''so many kids'' during a trip to a restaurant recently, after a woman thought she was expecting her third child when in fact the actress had just ''gained a bunch of weight''.
Speaking about being fat shamed during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Alison Brie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Debra Messing, Molly Shannon, and Frankie Shaw, Drew said: ''That happened to me recently. I'd gained a bunch of weight, and I was in a restaurant, and a woman goes, 'God, you have so many kids.' And I was like, 'Well, two.' And she goes, 'And obviously one on the way.' I looked at her and, for the first time in my life, I go, 'No, I'm just f***ing fat.'''
And 'Saturday Night Live' star Molly admitted that she too had suffered from similar comments.
She added: ''I remember going to an audition when I was first starting out, and I bumped into another girl auditioning who, right before I went in, was like, 'Oh, my God, have you gained, like, a hundred pounds?'''
It isn't just fat shaming comments the actresses have had to deal with either, as Tracee Ellis Ross revealed she was once told her breasts were too low and ''needed work'' whilst at an audition.
She revealed: ''I had a casting director say I need to work on my girls, as they [her breasts] were referred to, because they were too low, which is where God put them, so I think they're in a really good spot.
''But she called down the hall for one of her assistants to bring another bra ... She was like, 'Does anyone have on a 34B?' They come down, and it was a 32 something or other, and I was like, 'That's not gonna fit.' She was like, 'They'll spill out, it'll be great.'''
