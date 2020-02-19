Drew Barrymore has thanked her ''amazing'' fitness trainer for ''helping'' and ''healing'' her.
The 44-year-old actress has praised the work of her ''dear important friend'' Marnie Alton for spurring her on to ''transform'' her body and shed 20lbs for her role as Sheila Hammond in 'Santa Clarita Diet'.
Drew shared a series of photos and videos of them during their sessions and wrote on Instagram: ''This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task.
''We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me.
''Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother.(sic)''
Drew went on to praise Marnie as ''one of the greats'' who is healthy in both her heart and mind, as well as her body.
She continued: '' She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart. Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out.
''Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds.
''It's not all about being terminators! It's about how to find yourself. How to be your best self.
''But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.(sic)''
The actress has previously admitted she ''hated'' having to lose weight for the show becuase she doesn't like dieting.
She said: ''Let's face it, I hate it. I would much rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day long.''
