Drew Barrymore might get a new tattoo to celebrate her hit Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet.
The quirky zombie series has become the latest thing to binge-watch on the streaming service and the actress admits filming it was a real wake-up call for her after her third marriage to Will Kopelman fell apart.
"This is about a marriage," she tells WENN. "In my personal life, I was in a really low point and the script made me laugh and feel something. It took me out of my own world that wasn't super pleasant at the time. It was a safe place to spend my summer with Tim (Olyphant), who has been married for 25 years when my whole life was just falling apart.
"I was excited to play a woman who was becoming empowered, losing weight and pulling her s**t together. Finding that when your life really does fall apart you don't ditch everything in it; you have to find these new roads.
"For me, it was a total metaphor for my life and I felt really lucky. I hadn't been working in years. This to me was such a lucky, fortunate thing.
"Timing is everything - that's the next tattoo I want to get, because it really is. This show took me out of my s**t and made me a happier person. Also, I thought maybe other people want to be taken out of their unpleasant times and transported into something that's cool and different."
In the series, Drew plays a wife and mother who becomes a zombie with an insatiable appetite for dead bad guys.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...