The quirky zombie series has become the latest thing to binge-watch on the streaming service and the actress admits filming it was a real wake-up call for her after her third marriage to Will Kopelman fell apart.

"This is about a marriage," she tells WENN. "In my personal life, I was in a really low point and the script made me laugh and feel something. It took me out of my own world that wasn't super pleasant at the time. It was a safe place to spend my summer with Tim (Olyphant), who has been married for 25 years when my whole life was just falling apart.

"I was excited to play a woman who was becoming empowered, losing weight and pulling her s**t together. Finding that when your life really does fall apart you don't ditch everything in it; you have to find these new roads.

"For me, it was a total metaphor for my life and I felt really lucky. I hadn't been working in years. This to me was such a lucky, fortunate thing.

"Timing is everything - that's the next tattoo I want to get, because it really is. This show took me out of my s**t and made me a happier person. Also, I thought maybe other people want to be taken out of their unpleasant times and transported into something that's cool and different."

In the series, Drew plays a wife and mother who becomes a zombie with an insatiable appetite for dead bad guys.